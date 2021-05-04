River Action Ride & Seek

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

River Action’s Ride and Seek, a riverfront scavenger hunt, returns for another year with a chance to sign up for a socially distanced event during the month of June. The outdoor adventure from June 1-30 will observe social-distancing recommendations and will include a touch-free scavenger hunt for registrants, a news release says. Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children. Noah Truesdell from River Action is the PSL guest to highlight the details.

Participate on your own or with your household in an outdoor scavenger hunt adventure while social distancing. When you register for Ride and Seek you will be sent a packet including a route map, a clue sheet, a River Action face mask, a Ride and Seek T-shirt, a kids Bingo card which they can complete for a free ice cream cone from Country Style Ice Cream, and chalk for adding some pictures or positive messages to the trails. Clues include historic facts, people and landmarks. Registrants can choose the day and time of day for rides. MORE EVENT INFO HERE. REGISTER HERE.

Participants who solve the most clues during the month of June will be entered to win excellent prizes.

In Your Packet

Ride and Seek T-shirt

River Action Face covering

Sidewalk chalk for leaving positive messages

Map and Clue Sheet

Bingo cards for kids 12 and under

Packets sent via US Mail.

For more information contact Noah Truesdell, ntruesdell@riveraction.org

