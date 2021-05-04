Sunshine Returns Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Skies will clear Tuesday night allowing temperatures to drop to the upper 30s to low 40s. Frost isn’t much of a concern. Getting into

Wednesday we expect sun to start with temperatures in the mid 60s and by evening clouds moving in with a slight chance for rain during the evening

hours. Most of the rain will hold off until Wednesday night and move through overnight and early Thursday. Thursday afternoon we should start

drying out and that could lead to some late-day clearing. Friday we get another break from the rain before more showers move in for Saturday.

Sunday is now looking dry with our next chance for rain coming Tuesday. Highs through the period will remain in the low to mid 60s.

TONIGHT: BECOMING MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW: 40°. WIND: N/NW - 5

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE IN THE EVENING WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR RAIN. HIGH: 65°. WIND: N/W - 5

THURSDAY: RAIN IN THE MORNING. PARTIAL AFTERNOON CLEARING. HIGH: 60°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.