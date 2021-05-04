Advertisement

Sunshine Returns Wednesday

Off and on rain chances Thursday and this weekend
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Skies will clear Tuesday night allowing temperatures to drop to the upper 30s to low 40s. Frost isn’t much of a concern. Getting into

Wednesday we expect sun to start with temperatures in the mid 60s and by evening clouds moving in with a slight chance for rain during the evening

hours. Most of the rain will hold off until Wednesday night and move through overnight and early Thursday. Thursday afternoon we should start

drying out and that could lead to some late-day clearing. Friday we get another break from the rain before more showers move in for Saturday.

Sunday is now looking dry with our next chance for rain coming Tuesday. Highs through the period will remain in the low to mid 60s.

TONIGHT: BECOMING MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW: 40°. WIND: N/NW - 5

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE IN THE EVENING WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR RAIN. HIGH: 65°. WIND: N/W - 5

THURSDAY: RAIN IN THE MORNING. PARTIAL AFTERNOON CLEARING. HIGH: 60°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Iowa DNR Conservation Officers charged 44-year-old James Thiel, of Pleasant Valley, with...
Man charged in boat crash that killed two in LeClaire
34th Street is currently blocked off between 11th and 12th Avenue.
13-year-old dies after traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle
Davenport police search for hit-and-run driver
A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Rock Island County according to officials.
Bicyclist dies after being hit by driver in Rock Island County
There is an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder with a bond set at 2 million dollars for...
Police searching for suspect following fatal shooting in Sterling

Latest News

Sun Wednesday, rain later
First Alert Forecast - Chilly overnight with more sun early Wednesday
May the 4th be with you
Sunshine Returns Wednesday
May the 4th be with you
Cooler the rest of this week
Cloudy it will be