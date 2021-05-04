Sunshine Returns Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Clouds will stick with us during much of the afternoon, but southern showers will be exiting east. Look for highs ranging from the 50′s to the lower 60′s. Look for clearing and cool weather by late afternoon/early evening, followed by sunshine returning for your Wednesday. Temperatures remain unseasonably cool for the rest of the week and into the weekend, with highs in the 60′s and lows in the 40′s. Expect off and on rain chances through the period.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool, then gradual clearing. High: 61°. Wind: N 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds, then mostly clear skies. Low: 43°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 66°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

