13-year-old dies after traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle

34th Street is currently blocked off between 11th and 12th Avenue.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - A traffic crash involving a Moline Police vehicle resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle.

According to a release from the Moline Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, on the 1100 block of 34th Street. Police were originally responding to a disturbance call in the block of 41st Street and 12th Avenue. The child was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault expressed his sympathy toward the child and his family, saying, “words cannot describe this situation. We ask that the public keep everyone involved in their thoughts and prayers.”

“The City of Moline mourns the loss of life in a tragic event that occurred this afternoon,” stated Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati.

“Unexpected tragedies do occur. May we hug our loved ones tighter this evening as we are reminded of the unpredictability this world often hands us.”

Following the incident, the Moline Police Department requested Illinois State Police to the scene. Following their arrival, ISP began conducting an independent investigation into the crash, and the results of that investigation will be given to the State’s Attorney. Moline Police will also conduct an Internal Affairs investigation on the tragic incident. The officer driving the vehicle has been placed on administrative leave as is the typical procedure of the department.

