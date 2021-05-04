Vaccination rate declines nationwide, ‘herd immunity’ may become more difficult

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The rate of daily vaccinations in the United States is declining and health experts are concerned herd immunity will become more difficult to reach.

This week, the Iowa Dept. of Public Health reported 88 of the state’s 99 counties declined all or part of their weekly vaccine allocations for next week. Statewide the health department declined 71 percent of the federal allotment.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Dept. of Public Health reported a 41 percent decline in the vaccination rate since the middle of April.

“Hopefully we’ll get to 85, 90 percent before resistant variants take over. I think that’s unlikely. I think we’re just going to have to deal with this over the long-haul,” Dr. Louis Katz said.

Just over 32 percent of Illinois residents and 33 percent of Iowa residents are fully vaccinated. Neighboring state Minnesota has reached 45 percent.

“Everybody wants to be free of the restrictions, everyone has a degree, sometimes a high degree of Covid-19 fatigue, and we want to get to normality and vaccine is going to get us there,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview with NBC News.

As the race against the virus continues, and the end in sight, the need for public vaccination is just as important.

“If you want normal, get vaccinated. That’s the bottom line,” Dr. Katz said.

Health experts said if herd immunity is never reached in the U.S., the virus will most likely become something that continues to circulate, but at manageable levels.

