Vaccine clinic at Camden Centre now taking walk-ins in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The vaccine clinic at the Camden Centre in Rock Island County is now taking walk-ins according to health officials.

The Rock Island County Health Department will accept walk-in clients Tuesday - Saturday at the Camden Centre mass vaccination clinic. That is located at 2701 1st St. E., Milan, during all open hours.

The site is closed on Sunday and Monday.

Health officials say those wanting to get vaccinated will not need to preregister, however, you can reduce wait times by making an appointment.

Links to make appointments are available at richd.org and the health department’s Facebook page.

“We need every person 16 and older to be vaccinated to help us end the pandemic,” Administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, Nita Ludwig said. “We are trying to make getting vaccinated as easy as possible. In addition, our pharmacy and healthcare partners are offering vaccine appointments and opportunities every day of the week.”

Not all vaccines will be available every day. Generally, vaccine availability will be:

Tuesday and Wednesday: Moderna

Thursday: Johnson & Johnson and either Moderna or Pfizer

Friday and Saturday: Pfizer

This schedule is subject to the health department’s vaccine supply and could change. The health department will post the vaccine schedule weekly on its Facebook page and website.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Getting vaccinated as soon as you can.

· Seeking testing when you are sick and not fully vaccinated.

· Staying home if you have been exposed to the virus.

· Wearing a face covering in public and when around unvaccinated people.

· Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else in public.

· Washing your hands frequently.

