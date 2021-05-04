ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

There is plenty going on in the QCA as we enter May and the warmer season for 2021. Sean Leary from QuadCities.com comes back to PSL to give an overview of current and upcoming news or events that always emphasize the positive.

Everything Sean talks about is detailed (including location, dates, times, registration info, and more) at his website under the column title “What’s The Good News, Quad Cities?” (article for May 2021) All of the QCA May events are listed at that previous link. Watch the entire segment to hear about all the good stuff.

Some of the events outlined during the segment include:

New Theater Coming To Davenport: is coming to 320 N. Main St., in downtown Davenport. The Mockingbird On Main is coming to 320 N. Main St., in downtown Davenport.

Rock Island’s Bookmobile Is Back! Library2Go mobile bookmobile will roll out a new schedule starting May 3 Rock Island Library2Go mobile bookmobile will roll out a new schedule starting May 3

“Hamilton” star Renee Elise Goldsberry will perform May 15 with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra in LeClaire Park!

Local Gallery Exhibit Helping Children In Africa: Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf . “Wells of Inspiration” exhibit from May 4 to 27 — to help raise money for a well to be drilled at a school in Niamey, Africa, the capital city of the impoverished nation for Wells 4 Wellness

The Figge Art Museum , Davenport, has announced the 2021 recipients of the prestigious $12,000 Brand Boeshaar scholarships. These scholarships are awarded to students who wish to earn a degree in fine arts, graphic design, architecture or art education at a college or university.

East Moline High School Students Take Part In Statewide Choir

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.