13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, identified the 13-year-old boy who was killed in Moline after a traffic accident with a Moline Police vehicle as Charles W. Hubbard of Moline. The child was riding his bicycle at the time of the accident.

According to a release from the Moline Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, on the 1100 block of 34th Street. Police were originally responding to a disturbance call in the block of 41st Street and 12th Avenue. The child was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Moline-Coal Valley School District Superintendent, Dr. Rachel Savage released a statement reading, “On behalf of the entire Moline-Coal Valley School District, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of the young man who passed away yesterday following a traffic accident. The young man was a former student at Wilson Middle School for a short period of time in the fall.

This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our students and staff. The Moline-Coal Valley district has responded with our Crisis Team consisting of counselors and social workers to provide support to any student and staff at Wilson Middle School to help process this loss and express their feelings. This support is also available to any student, staff, or school within our district. Families with a child in any of our schools can reach out to their school and/or school counselor or social worker to receive additional support and resources. We join our entire community in mourning this tragic loss of life.”

An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for tomorrow. Both the Illinois State Police and Rock Island Coroner’s Officer are investigating.

