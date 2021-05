68th Annual Beaux Arts Fair

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Beaux Arts Fund Committee invites you to be a part of the biannual Beaux Art Fairs held every May & September. The 2021 Spring Air Fair is happening (after having to go virtual last year due to COVID). Both fairs are always held rain or shine. Sharon Larson, Watercolor Artist and member of the Beaux Arts Fair executive committee, joins PSL over Zoom to talk about the exciting details of this weekend’s free event.

The Beaux Arts Fund Committee, a non-profit group of volunteers, donates all proceeds to the Figge Art Museum to fund exhibitions and educational programs. No commissions will be charged. The fair is free to the public.

May 8 & 9, 2021

Sat. 10-5 Sun. 10-4

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds / 2815 W. Locust St. / Davenport, IA

Here is a link to the artists that will be featuring their works at the Spring fair (with links to their artist homepages).

MEET THE ARTISTS PAGE

