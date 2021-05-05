American Families Plan Explained

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Drue Kampmann from True Financial Partners, in Bettendorf, came on PSL to address some of the highlights of the American Families Plan announced last week by President Joe Biden. Watch the segment to learn more about some of the points listed below.

Child care for kids under 5 (tax credits for low-income Americans)

Education (Free pre-school for 2 years and Free 2 years of community college)

Paid Leave (12 weeks) for Maternity/Paternity (post-birth of baby) or for a caregiver for an ill family member

