Bicyclist hit and killed in Colona Tuesday identified

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) – A man who died after deputies say he was hit by a vehicle in Rock Island County Tuesday has been identified.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy is tentatively scheduled Thursday for Hugh Martin, 60, of Rock Island.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash just after 12 a.m. Tuesday on Route 84 and the Rock River Bridge.

Deputies say a preliminary investigation shows Martin was riding a bicycle on the bridge when he was hit by a utility vehicle being driven by a 27-year-old from Colona.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

