Breaking down the new ‘climate normals’ for the QCA

We’ve seen some big changes in the last decade
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Every decade the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updates what the new “normal” of what the US climate is. The latest update was just released and the US as whole is warming and so is the QCA. The new normals take a look at weather data from 1991-2020 and compare it to the old normals from 1981-2010. Why are these numbers important? Some utility companies use these numbers to set rates. It’s also helpful to farmers to know what and when to plant. Here’s a breakdown of the numbers for the QCA.

Wetter too
The Quad Cities has seen its biggest warming trend in December where in the last decade has warmed by over 2º! Overall, we’ve seen our average temperature increase over half a degree. It is interesting to point out that we are actually seeing less days in the 90s than we used to. Our differences occur more often with our low temperatures locally. We aren’t cooling off as much as night. Also with increased precipitation, higher dewpoints in the summer due to crops in our area, it’s not a surprise that we aren’t seeing as many 90º days.(That doesn’t mean it doesn’t feel like 90º or warmer!)

These numbers are updated every 10 years
Taking a look at precipitation and snow and the Quad Cities has seen an increase across the board. This is expected with an increase in temperatures. A warmer atmosphere has the capability to hold more moisture. June is still our wettest month and our overall precipitation has increase almost a half inch in the last 30 years. The more noticeable difference for our area is snow. We’ve seen nearly 5″ more snow with the new climate normals. The Quad Cities now averages over 36″ of snow per year. January is our snowiest month with 10″, but December and February both average nearly 9″ of snow as well.

