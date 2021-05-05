DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Katie Schaeffer, RD,LD, Corporate Hy-Vee Dietitian, comes back for a second segment with a focus on fitness. This time she explains and demos how to make your own fitness bars that match up with your nutritional needs. Plus---preparing your own is likely more economical (if you’re buying individual bars, you’ve undoubtedly noticed that some of the brands are VERY expensive). See below for recipe guidelines for customizable fitness bars.

Some reminders that are explained: Carbohydrates are king for performance---as the preferred fuel source for working muscles, consumption prior to workout is best. Recovery tips include protein recommendations. Protein intake should be spread throughout the day but becomes more important after a tough session. Protein powders work great post-workout since most of us don’t walk around with a handy hunk of meat. One of the protein sources discussed is the Go for Gable Gold product (see below)

Move More Wellness Challenge and Go for Gable Gold Q&A – free events

Those entered in the “Move More” challenge can check in every Monday with our Hy-Vee sport dietitians and learn how to support fitness through nutrition. Each week the group will cover sports nutrition topics like pre-exercise fueling, post-exercise recovery and hydration. Chance to win $100 Hy-Vee gift card!

Join our Hy-Vee sports dietitians and Iowa wrestling legend Dan Gable for a virtual Q and A session. Learn more about performance nutrition and how to take your game to the next level with a coaching legend every Thursdays at 4 p.m.

Visit www.hy-vee.com/health for more info and to register for free!

HY-VEE CUSTOMIZABLE FITNESS BARS (recipe & guidelines for ingredient choices and combinations here)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.