Advertisement

East Moline Public Library officials prepared to break ground on 21st Century Library

Officials with the East Moline Public Library announced after raising money from the community...
Officials with the East Moline Public Library announced after raising money from the community they are now prepared to break ground on what will “surely become a celebrated landmark for the city.”(kwqc, east moline public library)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with the East Moline Public Library announced after raising money from the community they are now prepared to break ground on what will “surely become a celebrated landmark for the city.” Officials say the money was raised to establish a 21st Century Library.

The groundbreaking, scheduled for Thursday, will be for the new library which will be 22,250 square feet. This more than doubles the size of the old library and is expected to open to the public in February 2022.

You can read more from the library’s release below.

Community leaders and library leaders will be gathering for this celebration, and press is invited. However, all safety restrictions will be in place and the public is not encouraged to attend. We look forward to welcoming the public to this new facility when it opens. This celebration will mark the largest public-private partnership of this type in recent years.

Laura Long, Director of East Moline Public Library, would like to offer special thanks to the Moline Foundation, TBK Bank, Louis E. Woodworth, and so many other community partners who have worked with the Library to ensure this could happen.

East Moline Public Library hosts over 100,000 patrons per year, and the additions being made will create new space that is expected to increase annual attendance by an additional 25%. This project will be completed without any additional burden to the taxpayers. To date, over $6.9 million has been raised.

The 21st Century library that is being constructed will bridge the digital divide through inclusive technologies available to all patrons. By turning the library into a space that can foster relationships across all peoples, the community can grow and collaborate together to further learning across all of East Moline.

Long said, “The community’s generosity has been overwhelming. This is a true holistic endeavor, with support from the state, city, foundations, and most importantly our local philanthropists.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa DNR Conservation Officers charged 44-year-old James Thiel, of Pleasant Valley, with...
Man charged in boat crash that killed two in LeClaire
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection...
Henry Dinkins charged with Breasia Terrell’s murder
34th Street is currently blocked off between 11th and 12th Avenue.
13-year-old dies after traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle
13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle. (KWQC)
13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle
An accident blocked the intersection of Brady and Central Park around 11 p.m.
Overnight accident in Davenport

Latest News

The arrest occurred around the 95th-mile marker on Interstate 39. (Source: KFVS)
Motorist pulled over on traffic stop in Sterling, arrested after active warrant discovered
Police make two arrests in Davenport vandalism case
13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle
13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle
Dinkins search warrant details
Dinkins Search Warrants
Well Suited receives United Way funding to help Youth Development Academy.
Local non-profit Well Suited helping young Black males with United Way grant