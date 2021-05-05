East Moline Public Library officials prepared to break ground on 21st Century Library

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with the East Moline Public Library announced after raising money from the community they are now prepared to break ground on what will “surely become a celebrated landmark for the city.” Officials say the money was raised to establish a 21st Century Library.

The groundbreaking, scheduled for Thursday, will be for the new library which will be 22,250 square feet. This more than doubles the size of the old library and is expected to open to the public in February 2022.

Community leaders and library leaders will be gathering for this celebration, and press is invited. However, all safety restrictions will be in place and the public is not encouraged to attend. We look forward to welcoming the public to this new facility when it opens. This celebration will mark the largest public-private partnership of this type in recent years.

Laura Long, Director of East Moline Public Library, would like to offer special thanks to the Moline Foundation, TBK Bank, Louis E. Woodworth, and so many other community partners who have worked with the Library to ensure this could happen.

East Moline Public Library hosts over 100,000 patrons per year, and the additions being made will create new space that is expected to increase annual attendance by an additional 25%. This project will be completed without any additional burden to the taxpayers. To date, over $6.9 million has been raised.

The 21st Century library that is being constructed will bridge the digital divide through inclusive technologies available to all patrons. By turning the library into a space that can foster relationships across all peoples, the community can grow and collaborate together to further learning across all of East Moline.

Long said, “The community’s generosity has been overwhelming. This is a true holistic endeavor, with support from the state, city, foundations, and most importantly our local philanthropists.”

