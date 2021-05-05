I-74 River Bridge gets final piece, completing Illinois-bound arch
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - On Wednesday morning the final piece of the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge was placed, completing the Illinois-bound arch.
Officials with the I-74 bridge said the final installation consisted of two connected arch segments. The keystone completed the basket-handle arch for the Illinois-bound bridge, signaling the final stages of construction.
In a Facebook post, officials say crews worked around the clock and ironworkers secured the keystone with over 4,000 bolts.
“Weighing in at a whopping 240,000 lbs, the keystone is being lifted by crane to the top of the arch this morning,” officials posted early Wednesday morning.
