I-74 River Bridge gets final piece, completing Illinois-bound arch

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - On Wednesday morning the final piece of the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge was placed, completing the Illinois-bound arch.

Officials with the I-74 bridge said the final installation consisted of two connected arch segments. The keystone completed the basket-handle arch for the Illinois-bound bridge, signaling the final stages of construction.

Woohoo! The keystone is set! Working around the clock, ironworkers will secure the keystone with over 4,000 bolts. #keystoneprogress #archprogress Posted by I-74 River Bridge on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

In a Facebook post, officials say crews worked around the clock and ironworkers secured the keystone with over 4,000 bolts.

“Weighing in at a whopping 240,000 lbs, the keystone is being lifted by crane to the top of the arch this morning,” officials posted early Wednesday morning.

Weighing in at a whopping 240,000 lbs, the keystone is being lifted by crane to the top of the arch this morning. #makingprogress Posted by I-74 River Bridge on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

