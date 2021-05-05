Advertisement

I-74 River Bridge gets final piece, completing Illinois-bound arch

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - On Wednesday morning the final piece of the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge was placed, completing the Illinois-bound arch.

Officials with the I-74 bridge said the final installation consisted of two connected arch segments. The keystone completed the basket-handle arch for the Illinois-bound bridge, signaling the final stages of construction.

Woohoo! The keystone is set! Working around the clock, ironworkers will secure the keystone with over 4,000 bolts. #keystoneprogress #archprogress

Posted by I-74 River Bridge on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

In a Facebook post, officials say crews worked around the clock and ironworkers secured the keystone with over 4,000 bolts.

“Weighing in at a whopping 240,000 lbs, the keystone is being lifted by crane to the top of the arch this morning,” officials posted early Wednesday morning.

Weighing in at a whopping 240,000 lbs, the keystone is being lifted by crane to the top of the arch this morning. #makingprogress

Posted by I-74 River Bridge on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa DNR Conservation Officers charged 44-year-old James Thiel, of Pleasant Valley, with...
Man charged in boat crash that killed two in LeClaire
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection...
Henry Dinkins charged with Breasia Terrell’s murder
34th Street is currently blocked off between 11th and 12th Avenue.
13-year-old dies after traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle
13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle. (KWQC)
13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle
An accident blocked the intersection of Brady and Central Park around 11 p.m.
Overnight accident in Davenport

Latest News

The arrest occurred around the 95th-mile marker on Interstate 39. (Source: KFVS)
Motorist pulled over on traffic stop in Sterling, arrested after active warrant discovered
Police make two arrests in Davenport vandalism case
13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle
13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle
Dinkins search warrant details
Dinkins Search Warrants
Well Suited receives United Way funding to help Youth Development Academy.
Local non-profit Well Suited helping young Black males with United Way grant