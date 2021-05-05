Local non-profit TMBC at The Lincoln Center hosting Black Parenting Program this summer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TMBC (Together Making a Better Community) at The Lincoln Center is hosting a summer parenting program with help from the United Way.

TMBC at The Lincoln Center is a newer non-profit that according to its Executive Director Tracy Singleton, “is a hub for the African American community and have everything that they need in one building to empower them as individuals, as families and as members of our community.”

In February 2021, The United Way announced 25 local organizations would be awarded $275,000 in grants as part of the United for Equity fund to “help reduce and prevent racial inequities in education, income, and health.”

TMBC received $4,999. The non-profit will use that money to host a 12-week Effective Black Parenting program.

“Yes, there are parenting programs in the quad cities, but none that deals specifically with the black family. There are different dynamics when it comes to raising black children as we can see not just nationally, but here locally. It has to come from a cultural aspect.”

As a new non-profit, Singleton says this money will greatly help the organization. “As a new non-profit, we have a lot going on. So to be able to find those resources to do some of the things we wanted to do but might not necessarily have the funds to do. So to be able to do this Effective Black Parenting Program, under the umbrella of TMBC and offer it here to the families that are here in our community, is a real blessing because nothing changes if nothing changes, so we have to start doing things from a different approach and a different perspective so that we are really tapping into what the problems are, but providing a solution.

The program starts in June. If you are interested in signing up, you can call TMBC at (563) 888-5436.

