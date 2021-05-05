Local non-profit Well Suited helping young Black males with United Way grant

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Local non-profit organization, Well Suited, is helping young, Black males in the Quad Cities and it’s receiving help from the United Way of the Quad Cities.

According to Founder Tracy Singleton, “Well Suited is a mentoring program for young black boys in the Quad Cities. We work from Kindergarten all the way up to seniors in high school. What we do is provide the boys an opportunity to see themselves differently so that they can see differently for themselves.”

In February 2021, The United Way announced 25 local organizations would be awarded $275,000 in grants as part of the United for Equity fund to “help reduce and prevent racial inequities in education, income, and health.”

Well Suited received $4,999 for its Youth Development Academy.

“So we are working with incoming freshman and sophomores in high school and what we’re going to do is provide them with wrap-around services. We’re taking a holistic approach to mentoring and tutoring and adding check-ins for the boys on a weekly basis. So on a weekly basis, they’ll have a check-in with a mental health coach, and health and wellness coach, a financial literacy coach, and a life coach. So on top of the mentoring, on top of the tutoring, they’re getting these wrap-around services so that they can be whole.”

Singleton says the program is working and she’s seeing the impact.

“A lot of our boys, they didn’t choose their circumstances, you know. They’re just living them. So we just have them sit down with men who grew up just like they grew up and tell their story. And these men are now engineers, police officers, teachers, military, pastors. So what they’re doing is getting a chance to see their future self. To know that this man grew up just like I’m growing up has the same struggles, has the same challenges, has the same problems, has the same issues, but look at him now.”

If you would like to get involved with the program, you can contact Singleton at (563) 499-5701.

