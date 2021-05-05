Advertisement

Colona pizza restaurant reopens after multiple delays

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLONA, Illinois (KWQC) - After back-to-back tragedies, flooding, and coronavirus, a pizza place in Colona, Illinois is finally opening its doors again.

Maria’s Pizza thought they were going to have to move to a new location after flooding closed their restaurant.

But thanks to some funds from Henry County Economic Development, the business stayed, and the community is happy to have them.

“At 3 p.m. we cut the ribbon, we turned the open signs on and the phone started ringing,” said Rich Hulman, the Mayor of Colona.

“This community loves Maria’s Pizza, they love the owners, they love them, they’re a big part of this community, they’re a family ran business and Colona loves them.”

The current owners of Maria’s Pizza have been serving pizza to the community since 2017. The restaurant is open from 3-9 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

