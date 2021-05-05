Advertisement

Lumber shortage sends home prices soaring

By Jaleesa Irizarry
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KUSA) – As if the pandemic hasn’t brought about enough issues, there’s now a lumber shortage and it’s affecting businesses big and small.

Joe Gebhardt, who owns Colorado Joe’s, a cornhole board building business, would know.

While he finishes up another wood project, he wonders if he’ll still be in business in a few months.

“It’s a little stressful, nerve-racking, knowing that when you talk to the guys in the industry and our suppliers, they don’t know when it’s going to come back online, so it’s just kind of up in the air,” Gebhardt said.

The country’s wood supply is in short supply and prices are skyrocketing while wood mills try to catch up.

“Back in February, March, we were getting inklings from our suppliers that the wood source could possibly kind of dry up and the prices were going to start going up,” he said.

Gebhardt is paying close to double the amount for his plywood, while some home builders are doing the same.

“If there’s a hiccup here and a hiccup there it creates a tidal wave over here,” said Rebekah DeLaMare with the Home Builders Association of Southwest Colorado.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, rising lumber prices have added nearly $36,000 to the average price of a new single-family home.

“Unfortunately, those prices do get passed down to the consumer and there’s not really any way you can spread that out through the rest of the industry,” DeLaMare added.

She estimates the surge in prices will likely last through the year and suggests considering alternative building materials that may be more affordable.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa DNR Conservation Officers charged 44-year-old James Thiel, of Pleasant Valley, with...
Man charged in boat crash that killed two in LeClaire
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection...
Henry Dinkins charged with Breasia Terrell’s murder
34th Street is currently blocked off between 11th and 12th Avenue.
13-year-old dies after traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle
13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle. (KWQC)
13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle
An accident blocked the intersection of Brady and Central Park around 11 p.m.
Overnight accident in Davenport

Latest News

The arrest occurred around the 95th-mile marker on Interstate 39. (Source: KFVS)
Motorist pulled over on traffic stop in Sterling, arrested after active warrant discovered
The Symphony of the Seas cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, in a Wednesday, May 20,...
CDC sets rules for trial cruises with volunteer passengers
This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the...
South Carolina House adds firing squad to execution methods
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
Caitlyn Jenner to critics: ‘I move on’ she says in interview
FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
Firing of Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reversed