Manufacturing & STEM summer youth camp in Galesburg

A $10 thousand grant will go to supporting Latino students at Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg.
A $10 thousand grant will go to supporting Latino students at Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Budding builders from ages 10-14 can take part in a manufacturing camp this summer hosted by Carl Sandburg College’s Corporate & Leisure College.

The camp will be held at the Center for Manufacturing Excellence, Building G on the main campus in Galesburg. The camp will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 19-22 and 9 a.m.-noon July 23. The registration deadline is June 28.

Participants will learn about STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) and manufacturing through hands-on activities, guest speakers and more. A certificate of completion ceremony will be held on the final day of the camp.

A limited number of full scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis thanks to the generous support of camp sponsors. The scholarship covers tuition fees, lunches, snacks and a T-shirt.

To sign up, or for more information, contact Sandburg’s Corporate & Leisure College at 309.345.3501 or community@sandburg.edu. Registration forms are also available for download at www.sandburg.edu/Academics/Corporate-Leisure-College.

