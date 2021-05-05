Moline-Coal Valley holds special edition of community conversations on racial bias and discrimination

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline-Coal Valley Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage said the district has been doing community conversations for a few years now, with topics ranging from COVID to return-to-learn plans. Savage said the conversation comes following a controversial video from the high school football team.

“We want to, as a district, learn from that event and understand that situations like that impact people different ways,” Savage said, “We didn’t want to let the year end without this chance to bring people in and engage them face-to-face, hear some of their experience and really work together to find solutions and goals for us as we launch into Summer.”

The conversation was open to the public and featured small group conversations about racial bias and discrimination between students, faculty, and community members. Pastor Melvin Grimes is a part of the school’s equity panel and said he’s thrilled to see a conversation get the ball rolling.

“I’m very encouraged that we’re getting a start because it’s going to take a lot more talking, a lot more discussion, a lot more understanding, and then a lot more consistent action,” Grimes said.

But understands things take time.

“For those who are watching that I hope that people will give the equity committee and district and the students and the parents and give us an opportunity to work through this process, change is not going to happen overnight,” Grimes said, “As long as we are open and honest, we can move forward.”

