Advertisement

Naked woman leads Arkansas police on 10-mile chase

By CNN staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A naked woman in a stolen truck led police on a wild chase.

Arkansas State Police tried to pull over 48-year-old Deidra Lewis on March 25 after the truck she was driving was reported stolen.

Police pursued her for about 10 miles down Interstate 40 before a tire-puncturing spike strip forced her to pull over.

When she got out of the car, she took off her clothes. An officer then tackled her.

As of Tuesday, Lewis was still in jail.

She faces charges of aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal trespassing, reckless driving, disorderly conduct and fleeing.

Lewis is set to appear in court on May 13.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa DNR Conservation Officers charged 44-year-old James Thiel, of Pleasant Valley, with...
Man charged in boat crash that killed two in LeClaire
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection...
Henry Dinkins charged with Breasia Terrell’s murder
34th Street is currently blocked off between 11th and 12th Avenue.
13-year-old dies after traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle
13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle. (KWQC)
13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle
An accident blocked the intersection of Brady and Central Park around 11 p.m.
Overnight accident in Davenport

Latest News

The arrest occurred around the 95th-mile marker on Interstate 39. (Source: KFVS)
Motorist pulled over on traffic stop in Sterling, arrested after active warrant discovered
The Symphony of the Seas cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, in a Wednesday, May 20,...
CDC sets rules for trial cruises with volunteer passengers
This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the...
South Carolina House adds firing squad to execution methods
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
Caitlyn Jenner to critics: ‘I move on’ she says in interview
FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
Firing of Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reversed