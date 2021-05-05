Advertisement

Overnight accident in Davenport

An accident blocked the intersection of Brady and Central Park around 11 p.m.
By Morgan Ottier
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 is waiting to learn more from police after an overnight accident in Davenport. It happened near the intersection of Brady Street and Central Park Avenue around 11 p.m.

There were multiple police units and medics on the scene and at least one motorcycle appears to have been involved.

TV6 will have an update as soon as police release new information.

