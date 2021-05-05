DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 is waiting to learn more from police after an overnight accident in Davenport. It happened near the intersection of Brady Street and Central Park Avenue around 11 p.m.

There were multiple police units and medics on the scene and at least one motorcycle appears to have been involved.

TV6 will have an update as soon as police release new information.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.