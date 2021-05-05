Advertisement

Police make two arrests in Davenport vandalism case

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police have made a pair of arrests in a vandalism case that occurred early on Wednesday morning.

Dustin Elias Praucht, 35, and Tori See, 21, have both been charged with 1st Degree Criminal Mischief, after at least 10 different locations near the 300 Gaines Street area had been damaged, including eight businesses and two nearby vehicles.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers observed the pair breaking a window, and according to police admitted to vandalizing other windows while walking eastbound on 3rd Street. Witnesses on the scene also said they observed the two breaking other windows in the area.

The total cost of the damage caused by the two is estimated to be over $10,000.

