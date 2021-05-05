Advertisement

Police: Man arrested after trying to grab child in Morrison

A man has been arrested in Morrison, Illinois on crimes against a child charges.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in Morrison, Illinois on crimes against a child charges.

Police in Morrison say on Saturday, May 1, just before 5:30 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Cedar Street. This was in reference to a man grabbing a child. Police say the child was able to get away and returned home.

As a result of the investigation, police announced the arrest of 37-year-old Joseph A. Veselko, of Morrison. He is being charged with battery, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint.

He was taken to the Whiteside County Jail.

The Morrison Police were assisted by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and the April House Child Advocacy Center with this investigation.

