Henry Dinkins charged with Breasia Terrell’s murder

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A man named a person of interest in the July 10 disappearance of Breasia Terrell is now charged in her death.

Davenport police and Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said during a press conference Wednesday morning that Henry Earl Dinkins, 48, a registered sex offender, has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court virtually Thursday morning.

The announcement about a month-and-a-half after investigators found the 10-year-old’s remains in a small body of water just north of DeWitt.

“While announcing charges is a significant step in this case, it is important to understand that bringing forth charges is not the end of the legal process, but just the beginning,” Walton said. The case will now proceed to court.”

According to arrest affidavits released Tuesday, Dinkins on or about July 10 removed and confined Terrell from an apartment in the 2700 block of 53rd Street “with premeditation, malice aforethought, and intent to kill,” and fatally shot her.

Dinkins has been in custody since July 10 on unrelated sex offender registry violation charges. A trial was slated to begin next week but was continued on Tuesday. A new trial date has not yet been set.

TV6 Investigates obtained search warrants that revealed new information on the investigation into Dinkins.

According to an affidavit by Davenport police in support of the search warrants:

On July 10, Davenport police received a 911 call about a missing child in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street.

Police spoke with Dinkins who said Terrell, whom he referred to as his stepdaughter, was missing when he woke up.

Dinkins said the girl has never run away and has never been in trouble.

Officers also spoke with Dinkins’ girlfriend, who said she fell asleep between 11 p.m. and midnight on July 10. She said Dinkins was on the couch in the living room, she was in the living room and the kids were in a bedroom sleeping on the only bed in the home.

She said she woke up around 3 a.m. July 10 and found Breasia and Dinkins both gone from the home. She said she tried to call Dinkins, but he left his phone in the apartment.

Dinkins’ girlfriend said she texted him around 7:17 a.m. asking where he was. She said he was home after that and that he picked up his phone and left again, saying he was going to look for Terrell.

Dinkins’ phone records revealed that his girlfriend tried to call him at 3:11 a.m. and 3:12 a.m. His phone appeared to be off when the calls were made.

The records also show Dinkins girlfriend tried to call him again at 5:55 a.m. and the call duration showed it to be 40 seconds.

The records also show an ongoing call to the girlfriend lasting 10 seconds at 6:01 a.m. She tried to call him again at 7:12 a.m. and 7:15 a.m., but it appeared Dinkins’ phone was off during the calls.

On July 14, Dinkins’ girlfriend reached out to detectives and asked to speak with them. She said had put his phone on a phone charger around 3 a.m., which she had not disclosed before.

She denied trying to call him, despite the phone records indicating she had. She also said she had seen Dinkins at 3 a.m. on July 10, prior to him leaving again. She also said she saw a girl believed to be Terrell standing outside by Dinkins’ red Impala.

Dinkins cell phone was tracked to Clinton, where he was seen on video at a local Walmart at 7:04 a.m. buying two bottles of bleach.

He was then tracked back to Davenport, where went to his trailer on Schmidt Road around 8:20 a.m., according to the affidavit.

During Wednesday’s press conference, The Davenport Police Department also recognized five investigators who have been working on Terrell’s case since her disappearance.

“I want to recognize our investigators who have spent countless hours over the past ten months working on this case,” Criminal Investigation Division Commander Brent Biggs said.

Biggs said Lt. Kyle Chisholm, Sgt. Geoff Peiffer, Detective Maureen Hammes, Detective Evan Obert, and Detective Sean Johnson are “investigators who have spent thousands of hours on this case following up on tips, conducting interviews, and executing search warrants.”

“This case has been difficult on our investigators, and on their families, and it is due to their hard work and dedication that we are able to bring forth charges in this case,” said Chisholm, deputy division commander of the Criminal Investigation Division.

“Because of their unrelenting effort, justice will be sought on behalf of Breasia.”

Biggs also thanked the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, and more than 20 other public safety agencies. He also thanked hundreds of community members who volunteered in the search for Terrell throughout Scott and Clinton counties.

“I would also like to acknowledge Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, who has been cooperative throughout this entire process,” Biggs said. “We cannot imagine the grief she has experienced and our thoughts and prayers remain with her and Breasia’s family.”

