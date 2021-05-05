Reasons To Be More Physically Active

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Katie Schaeffer, RD,LD, Corporate Hy-Vee Dietitian, joins PSL for two segments today with a focus on fitness. In this segment, she shares FIVE reasons to get more active. In the later feature, she demos how to make customized protein bars that have the right ingredients for the type of nutrition your body needs. The five reasons to get more active are the following:

Activity Improves Your Mood---decreases depression, anxiety, & stress

Builds and maintains lean muscle mass

Crucial for bone health---weight-bearing exercise especially builds bone mass

Helps you relax and sleep more deeply

Reduces risk for chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure

