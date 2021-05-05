Advertisement

Reasons To Be More Physically Active

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Katie Schaeffer, RD,LD, Corporate Hy-Vee Dietitian, joins PSL for two segments today with a focus on fitness. In this segment, she shares FIVE reasons to get more active. In the later feature, she demos how to make customized protein bars that have the right ingredients for the type of nutrition your body needs. The five reasons to get more active are the following:

  • Activity Improves Your Mood---decreases depression, anxiety, & stress
  • Builds and maintains lean muscle mass
  • Crucial for bone health---weight-bearing exercise especially builds bone mass
  • Helps you relax and sleep more deeply
  • Reduces risk for chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa DNR Conservation Officers charged 44-year-old James Thiel, of Pleasant Valley, with...
Man charged in boat crash that killed two in LeClaire
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection...
Henry Dinkins charged with Breasia Terrell’s murder
34th Street is currently blocked off between 11th and 12th Avenue.
13-year-old dies after traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle
13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle. (KWQC)
13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle
An accident blocked the intersection of Brady and Central Park around 11 p.m.
Overnight accident in Davenport

Latest News

The arrest occurred around the 95th-mile marker on Interstate 39. (Source: KFVS)
Motorist pulled over on traffic stop in Sterling, arrested after active warrant discovered
Police make two arrests in Davenport vandalism case
13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle
13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle
Dinkins search warrant details
Dinkins Search Warrants
Well Suited receives United Way funding to help Youth Development Academy.
Local non-profit Well Suited helping young Black males with United Way grant