Risk Factors for Hearing Loss

Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing comes back on PSL to raise awareness that physical health and condition can have an cause an increased risk for hearing loss. This is to simply emphasize that taking care of one’s physical condition and health over a lifetime can have an impact on your ability to hear well later in life. Watch the interview segment to learn that:

Persons with Type I & II Diabetes have a 50% higher risk of hearing loss

Those with Pre-diabetes have a 30% higher risk of hearing loss

Heart disease #1 health epidemic----Hearing Loss is #2!! (people tend to put off taking care of this issue!)

Smokers are 21% more likely to experience hearing loss

Being overweight (BMI over 26) puts you at a greater risk

Taking aspirin 4 or more days per week (regular aspirin---not baby or low dose aspirin) can be a risk factor especially for women

Having one or any combination of the above, the risk is even higher. Getting any hearing loss issue addressed is very important.

