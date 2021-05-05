Advertisement

River Action Hosting 63 Summer Events

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Phil Tunnicliff of River Action joined PSL over Zoom to highlight just a few of the MANY events the agency is hosting for 2021 during the spring and summer. Watch the interview to learn more about the many educational and river-centric activities offered to Quad Citizens this season.

There are three different kind of events that Phil outlines: Channel Cat Talks (on the river), Riverine Walks (along the shoreline), and Art Along the River (once per month).

River Action, Inc. / 822 E. River Drive / Davenport, Iowa / Phone: (563) 322-2969 / Email: riveraction@riveraction.org

