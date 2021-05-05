Semi overturned on Interstate 80 in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One lane of Interstate 80 is blocked after a semi-tractor trailer flipped onto its side. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation website, the right, westbound lane is currently blocked.

The highway is blocked between Exit 295A at Highway 61 (Brady Street) and Exit 292 Iowa Highway 130 (Northwest Blvd.). No word yet on whether there are injuries.

You will want to avoid that area for a while until emergency crews can remove the semi.

