Sunshine returns today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Mostly clear skies have allowed some areas to dip into the upper 30s this morning, but this also means we will see lots of sunshine this morning. Clouds will increase late this afternoon and evening thus, temps will only top out in the mid 60s today. Showers will roll into the area after sunset and linger until sunrise or shortly thereafter on Thursday. Thursday afternoon will be cool and breezy with clouds gradually clearing out. Friday will bring sunshine and highs in the 60s. We are tracking a chance for widespread rain this weekend with most of it occurring overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Weekend temps will be in the mid and low 60s and the cooler than normal temps will stick around into much of next week.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 64º. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 45°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy and cooler. High: 60º.

