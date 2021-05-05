Advertisement

Clouds & rain return tonight

Scattered rain showers into early Thursday
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

After a sunny Wednesday our skies will cloud up Wednesday evening with rain following overnight into Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon we should start drying out and that could lead to some late-day clearing. Friday we get another break from the rain

before more showers move in for Saturday. It looks like the rain could hold off till the afternoon on Saturday and miss areas farther

north altogether. The rain will fall Saturday night into Sunday morning when it will exit our southern counties fairly quickly. This

will leave most of our Mother’s Day afternoon dry. Our next chance for rain, after that, will hold off until Wednesday. Highs through the

period will remain in the low to mid 60s.

TONIGHT: BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. LIGHT RAIN DEVELOPING OVERNIGHT. LOW: 46°. WIND: LIGHT & VARIABLE

THURSDAY: CLOUDS AND RAIN EARLY. PARTIAL CLEARING IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH: 61°. WIND: N 10-15/25

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 64°.

