Woman pleads guilty in fatal Davenport Chuck E. Cheese shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman has pleaded guilty in connection with the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Eloise Chairs at a Davenport Chuck E. Cheese in October.

Scott County Court records show Treshonda Pollion, 25, filed a written plea of guilty to voluntary manslaughter, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, on April 23. She initially faced a second-degree murder charge.

According to a plea agreement filed the same day, prison is mandatory because the charge is a forcible felony. She also will be ordered to pay at least $150,000 in restitution to Chairs’ heirs.

Pollion will be sentenced on June 4.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in the case:

Davenport officers were dispatched around 7:38 p.m. Oct. 25 to Chuck E. Cheese, 903 E. Kimberly Road, where they found Chairs with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Genesis East Hospital, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Police interviewed numerous witnesses who said an argument took place between Chairs and others at the restaurant.

Police learned the argument surrounded a game card that was possibly stolen.

A witness told police that she and Chairs argued over the game card and that the argument was momentarily broken up.

A second argument began moments later between Pollion, the woman’s friend, and Chairs about the game card.

The manager tried breaking up the fight when Pollion and Chairs exchanged punches. The fight continued over by the prize area where a man who was with Chairs got involved.

The woman who first argued with Chairs said she saw Pollion with a gun in her hand and heard Chairs yell that Pollion had a gun.

Pollion and Chairs began to tussle, and the woman said she heard one gunshot. The woman told police Pollion was the person who shot Chairs before leaving the restaurant.

Officers located one .380-caliber shell casing, according to the affidavit.

