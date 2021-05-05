Advertisement

‘You’ll never be white’: Driver goes on racist rant against deputy during traffic stop

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A California driver, apparently angered by a traffic stop, was caught on camera insulting the deputy who pulled her over by calling him “murderer” and “Mexican racist.”

When a driver faced a traffic stop, it took less than 14 seconds before she reportedly began insulting the deputy who pulled her over. Video of the stop reveals that she called the deputy “murderer” and “Mexican racist” and told him, “You’re always going to be a Mexican. You’ll never be white.”

The incident happened April 23 in San Dimas, California. The video was taken using a body-worn camera owned by the deputy.

The woman claimed to be a teacher who was taking her son somewhere. She accused the deputy of harassing her, as he wrote her a ticket for using her cell phone while driving. She also reportedly did not have her driver’s license with her.

Jim Wheeler, president of the Association of Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, says sometimes people get upset when they get a ticket, but this goes too far.

“We take a lot of abuse,” Wheeler said. “Those comments were uncalled for, especially the murderer part. We’re not murderers. Our job is very tough.”

Wheeler praised the deputy for keeping “everything nice and calm” and not raising his voice.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva also praised the deputy, tweeting that he “exemplifies the core values of our department. His demeanor during this traffic stop is just an example of professionalism and patience our deputies have.”

The sheriff’s department isn’t identifying the deputy who took the video. The driver has since filed a harassment complaint, which the department is investigating.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa DNR Conservation Officers charged 44-year-old James Thiel, of Pleasant Valley, with...
Man charged in boat crash that killed two in LeClaire
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection...
Henry Dinkins charged with Breasia Terrell’s murder
34th Street is currently blocked off between 11th and 12th Avenue.
13-year-old dies after traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle
13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle. (KWQC)
13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle
An accident blocked the intersection of Brady and Central Park around 11 p.m.
Overnight accident in Davenport

Latest News

The arrest occurred around the 95th-mile marker on Interstate 39. (Source: KFVS)
Motorist pulled over on traffic stop in Sterling, arrested after active warrant discovered
The Symphony of the Seas cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, in a Wednesday, May 20,...
CDC sets rules for trial cruises with volunteer passengers
This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the...
South Carolina House adds firing squad to execution methods
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
Caitlyn Jenner to critics: ‘I move on’ she says in interview
FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
Firing of Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reversed