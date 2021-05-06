4 people hurt, three others arrested in fight at Moline housing complex

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Three people have been arrested after a big fight broke out at a Moline Housing Authority complex that sent four people to the hospital.

According to a news release, on May 2, 2021, police responded to a fight in the parking lot in the 1000 block of 42nd Street involving adults and juveniles. Police determined the fight began between two juveniles on the playground and escalated when the adults got involved. Police say the incident was also part of an ongoing feud between some residents that got started two days earlier.

Later that night, officers were called back to the 1000 block of 42nd Street on a report that a vehicle struck a woman and fled the scene. Police say the incident involved the same group as on the earlier call. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

On Tuesday, May 4th, police were dispatched to the 4100 block of 11th Avenue A on a report the suspected hit-and-run vehicle had returned to the area and was in the parking lot as the driver went inside a home. A short time later, the same caller reported that a group of 20-30 people had gathered near the park and the situation was escalating into a fight. The caller reported those involved were, “Beating each other with golf clubs, baseball bats and a trying to run people over with a car.” Another caller reported several people swinging baseball bats at each other. When officers arrived, they found several people fighting, including adults and a child as young as 9-years-old.

Once the scene was secured, ambulances were called to treat injured people. Some individuals were treated at the scene and four were taken to the hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

The Moline Police Department made multiple arrests and the Rock Island State’s Attorney has filed the following charges:

Giovanna Davis, 27 of Moline is charged with reckless conduct and child endangerment with bond set at $10,000

Mary Davis, 31 of Moline, is charged with aggravated battery Involving use of deadly weapon and aggravated battery-public place with bond set at $30,000

Ratiya Beason, 31 of Moline, is charged with aggravated battery Involving use of deadly weapon and Aggravated battery-public place with bond set at $30,000.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Moline Police Department at (309) 524-2140.

