Clearing skies today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - To start the afternoon there will be cloudier skies, but these will break as the afternoon continues. There will be breezy conditions for the afternoon, putting highs to the low 60s. Temperatures for Friday morning will be in the 40s with highs in the mid to upper 60s returning under mostly clear skies. By the weekend temperatures won’t change much, but rain chances return. For now, the heaviest is staying near I-80 and south and will fall late Saturday into early Sunday. The amounts from this rain will need to be monitored as there is still disagreement. There will be dry conditions for most of next week with highs in the 60s overall.

TODAY: Morning showers. High: 61º. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 43°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 65º.

