Davenport man sentenced to 10+ years on child pornography charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been sentenced to 144 months in prison for receiving child pornography.

Officials on Thursday said 38-year-old Chad Michael Oxley, was sentenced to 12 years and ordered to serve seven years of supervised release following his prison term. He will also need to pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund and $9,000 to the victims of his crime.

An investigation began in January 2019 after the Davenport Police Department received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This tip was regarding a video containing child pornography that was uploaded to Google in December 2018.

Officials said the information from the CyberTip traced back to Oxley.

Officers performed a search warrant at Oxley’s known residence in February 2019 and several phones were located. A review of the phones showed “many images and videos” of child pornography and chat sessions where Oxley was purporting to be a female and exchanging child pornography with others.

At the plea hearing on November 16, 2020, Oxley agreed he received more than 600 images and/or videos of child pornography.

This matter was investigated by the Davenport Police Department. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nation-wide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

