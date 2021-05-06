Advertisement

Distribution center and jobs possibly heading to Davenport

By Kevin Kohr
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 2.9 million square foot distribution center could be heading to Davenport and bringing with it a thousand jobs. The facility would be built in north Davenport, near Sterilite and Kraft Heinz. On Wednesday, the committee of the whole moved forward with plans to improve infrastructure in the area. City leaders say they hope to know in the coming months more details of the plans.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

