Advertisement

Friday night NASA rocket launch may be visible across eastern US

The mission is designed to study how energy and momentum are transported between different...
The mission is designed to study how energy and momentum are transported between different regions of space that are magnetically connected, according to NASA.(Source: NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility)
By Ed Payne
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – When NASA launches its Black Brant XII sounding rocket Friday night, much of the Eastern United States might be able to take in the spectacle.

A map from the space agency shows the rocket potentially visible from Maine to central Florida and from the East Coast as far west as Illinois.

This map shows when the rocket may be visible after launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility....
This map shows when the rocket may be visible after launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. Two vapor clouds will form north of Bermuda about 9 minutes and 30 seconds after launch as part of the mission and may also be visible from eastern United States and Bermuda.(Source: NASA/Christian Billie)

The launch is scheduled for 7:58 p.m. EDT from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. There’s a 40-minute launch window.

Backup launch days run through May 16.

The mission is designed to study how energy and momentum are transported between different regions of space that are magnetically connected, according to NASA.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection...
Henry Dinkins charged with murder, kidnapping in Breasia Terrell’s death
13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle. (KWQC)
13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle
Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, of Davenport, is charged with second-degree murder in a shooting Oct....
Woman pleads guilty in fatal Davenport Chuck E. Cheese shooting
An accident blocked the intersection of Brady and Central Park around 11 p.m.
Overnight accident in Davenport
34th Street is currently blocked off between 11th and 12th Avenue.
13-year-old dies after traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle

Latest News

According to police, they are looking for 44-year-old Michael J. VanWinkle, of Galesburg....
Man wanted on theft charges in Galesburg
Gen. Mark A. Milley speaks at a Change of Command ceremony for the U.S Indo-Pacific Command,...
General says US may train Afghan forces in other countries
The Galesburg Police Department says they are looking for 34-year-old Kiantela D. Pierce, of...
Police: Woman wanted on aggravated battery charges in Galesburg
Officials say they are looking for 31-year-old Briton S. Carruthers, of Galesburg. Police say...
Galesburg man wanted on possession of controlled substance charges
FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
Biden pushes his big infrastructure plan in GOP stronghold