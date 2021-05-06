Advertisement

Galesburg man wanted on possession of controlled substance charges

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Galesburg need your help in finding a wanted suspect.

Officials say they are looking for 31-year-old Briton S. Carruthers, of Galesburg.

Police say he is wanted for failing to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044.

You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.

Posted by Galesburg, IL Police Department on Thursday, May 6, 2021

