Hundreds celebrate Cinco de Mayo at local restaurants

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Hundreds around the Quad Cities celebrated Cinco de Mayo by supporting local Mexican restaurants. Many restaurant owners say they’re thrilled with the big turnout, especially since last year they didn’t get to have a large fiesta.

“We’re so excited! We thought since the majority of the Quad Cities would be back working, we thought maybe it’d be like any other Wednesday - but it hasn’t been that away at all, so we’re excited!” exclaims Monica Lara, owner of El Patron Express. She says it was a busy morning of taking pre-orders of their fiesta packs and meals to go.

For Jennie’s Boxcar, they weren’t sure what to expect on the holiday, says owner Marguerite Dasso, “this is actually our first Cinco de Mayo being open and we’re not sure what it’s going to bring. We’re staffed for a Friday or Saturday and we hope that’s enough!”

The East Moline restaurant had live music on the patio, and plenty of food and drinks to go around. Dasso says they prepared for the busy day and hoped they would get the big turnout, “we ordered more products in this week because of the holiday. We usually wouldn’t order as many limes as we did. A lot of places, if they don’t get the crowd they’re expecting from that rush, there might be product we have to throw out.”

While Jennie’s Boxcar got a large crowd in person, El Patron Express is continuing to thrive from the pandemic’s pick-up style. Lara says most of their customers still prefer to carry out, which works best for the restaurant since they still have limited seating. They were still able to sell their taco-shaped trays and fiesta boxes which include margarita mix, shot glasses, limes, a piñata, and tequila.

Lara says it’s important for everyone to be educated while celebrating Cinco de Mayo. “It’s not our independence day (September 16), but it’s still special to me in a way because we still get to share our culture, food, music, tequila! As long as it’s not used in mocking,” shares Lara.

If you still have a craving for Mexican food, you can see a list of local restaurants that are Latino-owned you can support throughout the year.

