IDPH reporting less people getting 2nd dose within timeframe

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, an increasing number of people have gotten their first first dose of the vaccine but have missed the timeframe for getting their second dose.

Local health departments say one reason is because some people may be wary of potential side effects from the second dose.

“It really is important that you get that second dose to reach that 95% effectiveness and we really hope that people understand that a half day or day of side effects is so worth not getting sick [with COVID-19],” says Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer at the Rock Island County Health Department.

“Don’t skip out on this second dose because you have heard from family or friends that they didn’t feel good after their second dose. Everyone is different and has a different experience,” says Amy Thoreson, Director of the Scott County Health Department.

RICHD says another reason for the low numbers of second doses may be getting signed up. Officials hope more walk-in clinics will increase those numbers.

“At the beginning it was really hard to get appointments and now it is so easy,” says Hill.

Officials agree it’s more important to get the second vaccine late than not get it at all.

“We don’t want our ability to return to normal to be impacted because we have large groups who are only partially vaccinated,” Thoreson says.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines in the QCA, click here.

