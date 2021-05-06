Advertisement

Josh Duggar granted release as he awaits child porn trial

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled...
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.(Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar will be released as he awaits trial on charges that he downloaded and possessed child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Christy Comstock on Wednesday ordered Duggar confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to serve as custodians during his release. The judge barred Duggar from any Internet-accessible devices.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

He was indicted on the federal child pornography charges on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

