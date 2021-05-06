Advertisement

Lee County man arrested on multiple drug charges

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in Lee County following a welfare check call in Fort Madison.

Officials with the Lee County Narcotics Task Force say police were called for a welfare check regarding a man who was slumped over in a vehicle next to the railroad tracks.

Officials say 34-year-old Mitchell Helmick, of Fort Madison, was arrested on May 5 for multiple charges, including warrants for voluntary absence from custody and a judgment entry/mittimus. He is also being charged with a 2nd-offense for possession with intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, 3rd-offense for possession of a controlled substance - marijuana, drug tax stamp violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Fort Madison Police Department and the Lee County Attorney’s Office, assisted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.

