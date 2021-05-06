Man in his 40′s passes away due to COVID in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County announced an additional death due to COVID-19 in the county.

The death, a man in his 40′s, brings the county’s total of deaths to 315.

“We sadly are reporting our 315th COVID-19 death since the start of the pandemic,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We offer our sincere condolences to his loved ones.”

Additionally, health officials announced 25 new cases of the virus, bringing the county total to 14,512. There are currently 20 people in the hospital due to the virus.

The average age of newly infected patients is 38.

The new cases are:

· 1 woman in her 80s

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 2 women in their 50s

· 3 women in their 40s

· 3 women in their 30s

· 3 women in their 20s

· 2 girls in their teens

· 1 man in his 80s

· 1 man in his 70s

· 1 man in his 40s

· 1 man in his 30s

· 1 man in his 20s

· 1 man in his teens

· 3 boys in their teens

· 1 boy younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Getting vaccinated as soon as you can. The mass vaccination site at the Camden Centre in Milan is open for walk-in patients Tuesday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Staying home as much as possible and especially when you are sick

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

· Watching your distance. Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently

