Man wanted on theft charges in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Galesburg need your help in finding a wanted suspect.

According to police, they are looking for 44-year-old Michael J. VanWinkle, of Galesburg.

Police say he is wanted for failing to appear on original charges of theft.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044.

You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.

The Galesburg Police Department would like the assistance of our community in locating the following persons wanted on... Posted by Galesburg, IL Police Department on Thursday, May 6, 2021

