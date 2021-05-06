Advertisement

Motorist pulled over on traffic stop in Sterling, arrested after active warrant discovered

The arrest occurred around the 95th-mile marker on Interstate 39. (Source: KFVS)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STERLING, Illinois (KWQC) - A man who was pulled over following an illegal U-turn on Interstate 39 Tuesday night is currently being held in jail after Illinois State Police discovered there was a warrant for his arrest.

Renee A. Thornhill, 22, of Rochelle, Illinois, is awaiting a bond hearing at Ogle County Jail on existing charges of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon in said county after his arrest by ISP. Officers in Sterling, Illinois originally stopped Thornhill after they say he performed an Unauthorized U-Turn on I-39 around the 95th-mile marker.

Thornhill is being charged with Disobeyed Controlled Access Highway restrictions along with his existing charge of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

