Police: Woman wanted on aggravated battery charges in Galesburg

The Galesburg Police Department says they are looking for 34-year-old Kiantela D. Pierce, of Galesburg. Pierce is wanted for failing to appear on original charges of aggravated battery.(kwqc, galesburg pd)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Galesburg need your help in finding a wanted suspect.

The Galesburg Police Department says they are looking for 34-year-old Kiantela D. Pierce, of Galesburg.

Pierce is wanted for failing to appear on original charges of aggravated battery.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044.

You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.

Posted by Galesburg, IL Police Department on Thursday, May 6, 2021

