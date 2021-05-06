Prosecutors: Fatal shooting of Bettendorf man by officer was ‘reasonable,’ ‘justified’

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The fatal shooting of 49-year-old Brian Gregory Scott by a Bettendorf officer in February has been deemed justified by the Scott County Attorney’s Office.

“The evidence in this case shows that the use of force used by Officer (Zachary) Gish was reasonable and justified,” First Assistant Scott County Attorney Amy DeVine said during a press conference.

Gish, a three-year veteran of the department, has been on administrative leave while the shooting was under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Police Chief Keith Kimball said he is now back to full duty.

Around 12:18 a.m. Feb. 7, the Scott Emergency Communication dispatched officers to a domestic disturbance call near the 2100 block of Central Avenue. The people involved in the disturbance left before officers arrived.

According to police, the SECC received a call around 1:51 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Kimberly Ridge Road. Officers located the vehicle and the individuals related to the earlier domestic disturbance.

According to police, a woman got out of the vehicle and said the driver, Scott, threatened to kill her with a handgun.

Police said in February that the initial evidence indicated that officers ordered Scott to exit the vehicle, but he refused to comply and produced a handgun. According to police, Gish fired his weapon.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Brian Scott’s actions of brandishing and shooting a firearm put the lives and physical safety of Officer Gish and other officers at risk,” DeVine said. “It was reasonable and necessary for Officer Gish to fire his weapon to prevent injury or death to himself, other officers, and even the female victim in the parking lot that morning.”

Video from the incident can be found here: http://archive.bettendorf.org/police/video/Georgian-Square-Parking-Lot.mp4

This story will be updated.

