Pumpkin Almond Dog Cookies

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

PSL welcomes KWQC-TV6′s Debbie McFadden onto the set to feature a dog cookie recipe she’s been making for years much to the tail-wagging satisfaction of her 15-year-old best friend, Rocco the Havanese. These treats are his absolute favorite. Rocco can even be manipulated into walking longer distances (than he prefers these days) if he’s baited with small bits of these treats.

The grain-free recipe is incredibly easy and requires minimal ingredients (only 6). If a pet owner wants to use substitutes, peanut butter (plain only!) could replace almond butter and wheat or oat flour may substitute for coconut flour. Consistency would likely be different, but still yummy for our doggos.

PUMPKIN ALMOND DOG COOKIES

The sweetness of pumpkin and the rich flavor of almond butter come together in this simple-pet friendly dessert.

Ingredients

  • 1 Tbsp. almond butter (plain--no sugar or salt)
  • 2 Tbsp. coconut oil (prefer organic, virgin, cold-pressed versions)
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup canned or cooked pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling!)
  • 1/4 cup coconut flour
  • Dash of cinnamon, ginger, or clove (optional---but Debbie likes to use all three)

Procedure

1. It is recommended to start with blending the almond butter and coconut oil first. If coconut oil is “stiff”, you can microwave the blend for five seconds to warm to create a smoother consistency. Then add egg and pumpkin---mix with spoon. Finally, stir in coconut flour and add dashes of spices. Mix all ingredients together to create the cookie dough which is very soft.

2. Form into small 1 to 2-inch cookies. If you want to use a cookie cutter, it is best to place dollops of dough inside the cutter shape and press to fill instead of cutting rolled- out dough.

3. Place on a greased or parchment paper-lined cookie sheet. Bake at 325 degrees for about 30 minutes.

Important: Store cookies in the refrigerator or freezer. You can safely keep the cookies in the refrigerator if your pet will consume within one week. If stored in the freezer, these treats can stay fresh for up to three months.

Before and After Baking Pictures are below.
Pumpkin Almond Dog Cookies (before baking)
Pumpkin Almond Dog Cookies (with Rocco waiting excitedly by the oven....)
Pumpkin Almond Dog Cookies (with Rocco waiting excitedly by the oven....)

